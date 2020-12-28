Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in North Carolina hit another record high

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Monday reported 3,888 new COVID-19 cases on Monday — the second day of daily increases under 4,000.

Those numbers are abnormally low, however, the number of tests completed over the last two days is also abnormally low. This likely is due to lower processing volumes during the holiday.

Hospitalizations, on the other hand, set a new record high on Monday with 3,192.

366 confirmed COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals in the last 24 hours. 286 suspected patients were admitted in the same time frame.

The number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU also saw a record high Monday with 733. Last Monday there were 686 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

Meanwhile, residents at North Carolina nursing homes and long-term care facilities will begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine Monday.

CVS and Walgreens are organizing the vaccinations, but due to privacy concerns, they are not identifying the specific locations that will receive the shots first.

