WPD officer placed on administrative leave for firing shot at suspect

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington Police officer is on administrative leave after he fired a shot while responding to a domestic disturbance.

Wilmington police say around 10:30 p.m. on Christmas Day, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of S. 10th St.

According to a news release, when officers arrived, they met with the caller, who told them the suspect, Devante Malik Pugh, 23, had choked her, pointed a gun at her, and was now threatening to kill her granddaughter at the house around the corner.

Officers rounded the corner to the 1000 block of Wooster St., where they found Pugh and the victim standing outside near a vehicle.

Police say they told Pugh to stop, but he ignored them and went into the house.

When one of the officers followed Pugh, he fired one shot from the doorway, which did not hit Pugh.

The officer then backed onto the front lawn, where police continued to give the suspect verbal commands. Police say Pugh exited the house and continued to ignore those commands.

Another officer then deployed a taser, which did not affect Pugh, but allowed them to take the suspect into police custody.

Pugh was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of Firearm by Felon

Possession of Marijuana less than one-half ounce

Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia

Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, or Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Substance

MSDP Controlled Substance within 1000 ft. of a Park

Assault on a Female (two counts)

Assault by Pointing a Gun

Misdemeanor Larceny

He is being held at the New Hanover Co. Jail under $139,000 in secured bonds.

Police say they searched the house and found a revolver, which was in the same area Pugh was standing in when the officer fired.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave until an internal investigation is completed. This is standard protocol for any officer involved in a shots fired incident.

The incident is still under investigation.