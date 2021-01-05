Paid parking in Carolina Beach will start one month earlier this year

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Carolina Beach says paid parking will start earlier this year than ever before. Paid parking will be enforced by the town starting March 1, which is one month earlier than in previous years.

Last year, the town also voted to increase the price of parking.

Parking lots and meters without time limits are $5 per hour, up to $20 per day. Meters with time limits are $3 an hour. Those rules are enforced from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. 7 days a week.

The paid parking season will be in effect until October 31.

Carolina Beach property owners, permanent residents, and visitors can purchase a 2021 annual parking decal now. Decals can be obtained in person at Town Hall during normal business hours and can also be purchased online.