Teen hit by car at MLK Center parking lot in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A teen was hit by a car in the parking lot of the MLK Center in Wilmington Monday afternoon, according to police.

Wilmington police responded to the 401 S. 8th Street just after 2:30 p.m.

The 16-year-old boy was transported to NHRMC with non-life threatening injuries and is expected to recover, police say. The suspect took off before officers arrived to the scene.

This case is still under investigation and detectives are unable to say whether or not this was a targeted attack at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3609 or use the Wilmington, NC PD app for anonymous methods.