Bladen Community College gets $30K donation to build greenhouse

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Farm Credit partners with Bladen Community College to provide resources to build a greenhouse that will enhance its agricultural programs.

“This donation is going to provide a greenhouse for our students and for our community,” said Dr. Amanda Lee, Bladen Community College President. “It is going to help our agribusiness technology students and just so many other people that are anxious to learn and anxious to put their fingers in the soil and see what happens in a functioning greenhouse.”

Bladen Community plans to use the greenhouse to complement existing programs for the high school.

“I wish I could put in words the impact this gift is going to have on our college. This is so significant not just to the college but to our community,” said Dr. Lee.

Cape Fear Farm Credit feels that investing in the next generation of agriculture is of great importance and that the greenhouse project will provide numerous opportunities for the community and those interested in agriculture.

“Our donation to the greenhouse project at Bladen Community College will add knowledge, depth, and experience to these students as they continue their agriculture education, said Jon Pope, 2020 Chairman and CFFC Board Member.