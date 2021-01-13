New Hanover school board talks transition to 100% in-person learning for elementary students

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Board of Education held a special meeting Wednesday morning to consider updates about COVID-19 and the school year.

Elementary students are set to transition into Plan A, 100% in-person learning, next Tuesday.

The ABC Collaborative presented first at the meeting. According to their studies, schools do not appear to be major spreaders of COVID-19. However, many schools have been in hybrid learning models.

Assistant Superintendent of Student Support Julie Varnam shared data from New Hanover County Schools during Plan B. She says 417 people had to be quarantined, there were 271 positive cases, and only 6 of those positive cases were spread through secondary transmission, meaning spread inside the schools.

According to the data gathered during Plan B, the transmission rate at the elementary school level is .2 percent, middle school is .2 percent and high school is .5 percent.

“I want my children to have access to teacher-led instruction in-person,” parent Sandy Eyles said. “I want it to be done safely and I want the district to show us that they will do it safely, and can do it safely.”

