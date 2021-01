CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — While it wasn’t the jackpot, one lucky person who bought a Powerball ticket in Carolina Beach has 100,000 reasons to be excited today.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, someone purchased a Powerball ticket worth $100,000 at the Scotchman on North Lake Park Boulevard Wednesday night.

Check your tickets!

The winning numbers are 4-19-23-25-49 and the Powerball number is 14 with a power-play of 2.