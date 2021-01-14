Calabash, OIB firefighter dies from health problems sustained on the job

CALABASH, NC (WWAY) — The Calabash Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Firefighter Gregory Faulk died on Wednesday after a “cascade of health problems that followed an on-the-job injury he suffered while working at another fire department.”

Greg had been a member of the Calabash Fire Department since he was 16 years old. He was also a part of the Ocean Isle Beach Fire Department since 1988.

“He was widely respected, much loved, and will be greatly missed,” Calabash Fire wrote online. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his beloved wife, Anna Katherine.”

On Wednesday, a procession of fire trucks and law enforcement vehicles traveled on Highway 17, past the main fire station in Calabash, past the Ocean Isle Beach fire station, and then up to Shallotte to a funeral home.