Woman in custody after driving over someone for a second time

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — A 20-year-old woman is in critical but stable condition at New Hanover Regional Medical Center this evening after police say another woman purposely ran her over with a vehicle.

Police responded to 1503 Moore Plaza around 3:30 this afternoon. Upon arrival, officers discovered the suspect, 22-year-old Shadasia Ellison, had purposely run over the 20-year-old female victim with her car in the midst of an argument. Ellison was taken into custody a few miles from the scene.

- Advertisement -

Ellison had previously committed a similar crime in January, 2018, after police say she purposely hit 19-year-old Tameka Cooper with her vehicle in the 1400 block of Willard Street.

Ellison allegedly went live on Facebook after the incident in 2018. A Facebook live video showed 19-year-old Shadasia Ellison, a Wilmington resident, intentionally hitting a victim.

Police are still determining charges for today’s incident.