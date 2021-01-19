Rourk Library in Shallotte temporarily closes

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County’s Rourk Library branch location in Shallotte is temporarily closed to the public and it is still undetermined when it will reopen again.

Library patrons are encouraged to take advantage of the county library system’s extensive virtual services or visit one of its other four locations at this time.

Curbside pickups for library items will also discontinue at the Rourk Library location until it reopens. Rourk Library will not issue fines while closed. Patrons can still return items through the book drop outside the library.

Free Wi-Fi will remain available for individuals in the library parking lot.

More information about Brunswick County’s library system and its virtual services here.