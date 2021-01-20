Magic of Storytelling: Nominate a school to receive 500 free books

You can help WWAY and Disney inspire the next generation of storytellers! Nominate a local school to receive 500 books donated by Disney Publishing Worldwide. Just send an email to contest@wwaytv3.com and tell us why the school you’re nominating should win. Be sure to put ‘Magic of Storytelling’ in the subject line.

For nine years, the Magic of Storytelling campaign has harnessed the power of The Walt Disney Company’s talent and networks to inspire the next generation of storytellers by providing books to educators serving kids in need through First Book, a nonprofit organization that Disney has collaborated with for decades.

If you know an educator or nonprofit serving children in need, encourage them to register with First Book.

First Book provides educators with access to brand-new, free and low-cost high-quality books, educational resources and other essentials to help kids learn. In its 29-year history, First Book has distributed nearly 200 million new books and educational resources.