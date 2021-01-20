NHRMC: COVID-19 vaccine appointments full for this week

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It took about 30 minutes for New Hanover Regional Medical Center to book appointments for COVID-19 vaccines this week.

The appointments were available for those in Groups 1 and 2 including healthcare workers and older adults, ages 65+, according to the North Carolina vaccine distribution plan.

You can call (910) 662-2020 for an appointment.

Visit here for information on when appointments are available for the week.

“We will open the agenda every time shipping is received until appointments run out,” NHRMC wrote in a release.