Wilmington Health opens appointments for COVID-19 vaccines

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Health opened more COVID-19 vaccine appointments Wednesday afternoon.

The appointments were available for those in Groups 1 and 2 including healthcare workers and older adults, ages 65+, according to the North Carolina vaccine distribution plan.

- Advertisement -

No word on how many appointments are available, but they are open starting at 3 p.m.

Appointments are required to be scheduled for a COVID-19 vaccine and can be done here or by calling their COVID Vaccine Hotline at (910) 407-5115.

You do not have to be a Wilmington Health patient to receive the vaccine.