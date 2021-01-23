NCDHHS: First known case of COVID-19 variant reported in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WWAY) — A person in North Carolina is now the first in the state infected with a more contagious COVID-19 variant first detected in the United Kingdom in December, according to NCDHHS.

Officials say the UK variant was detected in a sample from an adult in Mecklenburg County processed by Mako Medical Laboratories.

There have been 195 cases of the UK COVID variant reported in 21 states as of Jan. 22. Current vaccines are expected to be effective against the new variant, officials said.

“While expected, identification of this COVID-19 variant in North Carolina is concerning, especially at the same time as we are already seeing very high numbers of cases,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen, Secretary of NCDHHS. “It is more important than ever to practice the 3Ws.”

The state is also reporting 7,181 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 712,716.

With 96 percent of hospitals reporting, there are 3,416 people hospitalized with COVID-19. That is down 96. This is the fifth consecutive day where hospitalizations have decreased.

There have been 122 more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total to 8,586 statewide.

The state is reporting a daily percent positive test rate of 10.9%, up slightly from Friday’s 10.1%.