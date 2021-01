WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — A person has been shot in Wilmington on Friday, Jan 22.

According to Wilmington Police, officers responded to a shotspotter alert in the 3600 block of Metting Rd. at approximately 9:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found one victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

The identity and condition of victim are unknown at this time, and there are no suspects at this time.

WWAY will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.