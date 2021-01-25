WWAY hosting blood drive for American Red Cross

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Our need for blood remains constant as hospitals are still delivering babies, surgeons are still performing lifesaving emergency surgeries and cancer patients and those with Sickle Cell Disease are still in need of regular blood transfusions.

That’s why WWAY and Rotary Club Post 68 are hosting a blood drive at the WWAY Event Center on February 4 from 10:00 am to 2:30 pm.

- Advertisement -

To make an appointment, click here.

The American Red Cross says there’s an urgent need for blood donations as 20% of our blood supply annually comes from school drives (high schools and colleges) and when those institutions went to virtual classrooms, the Red Cross lost those drives. Additionally, most NC businesses have moved to a telecommuting model, where possible, thus further reducing our ability to host blood drives.

The US Surgeon General, the CDC, and Governor Cooper have all encouraged people to continue to donate blood through this crisis. The blood donation process is safe and is fully compliant with the CDC’s social distancing guidelines.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control. To ensure the health of employees, volunteers and staff, precautions include: