Jessie Mae Monroe Elementary transitions to 100% remote learning due to COVID-19

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Jessie Mae Monroe Elementary is transitioning to 100% remote learning for students Friday through February 11 due to an increase in COVID-19 activity, according to the schools system.

While the source is not the school, the district says Brunswick County Health Services has identified a COVID-19 cluster in the community that has a direct impact on the campus.

A cluster is a link between 5 or more confirmed positive people, BCS wrote in a release.

“The school will be deep cleaned and we’re bringing in Serve Pro as an added precaution to ensure that there is no further impact from the virus at this time,” BCS wrote.

Staff will work remote on Friday, January 29 and return to the buildings on Monday, February 1 to continue remote instruction from the classroom.

In-person instruction for students is expected to resume on February 16.

“We ask that everyone please continue to practice the 3Ws of wearing a mask, waiting six feet apart when possible, and washing hands frequently while in the community so that we can all help decrease the impact of COVID-19 inside the school system,” BCS wrote.