Police: Father, son arrested for attacking man at construction site in Sunset Beach

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A father and son were recently arrested after allegedly attacking another man at a construction site in Sunset Beach, leaving the victim with injuries that later led to facial surgery.

Sunset Beach officers were dispatched to fight at a construction site in Sea Trail neighborhood on January 9. When officers arrived, they say the suspects had already taken off. The victim told police that he knew the two men that assaulted him.

- Advertisement -

According to police, the victim stated he was standing on a 5 gallon bucket working on a window inside of the home when one of the suspects walked up to him and kicked the bucket out from underneath the victim, causing him to hit the floor. He then told police that as soon as he hit the floor one of the suspects held him down while the other starting hitting him in the face and body. Police say he stated he yelled for his friend that was working with him that day for help but there was another man blocking the doorway. The friend was reportedly unable to get to him and help.

The victim’s nose was broken in two different places and he received a head injury from hitting the floor, police say. The victim has since had to have surgery on his nose from the assault.

Sunset Beach PD obtained warrants for the suspects and reached out to the US Marshal Services for assistance. The suspects were known to live in the Myrtle Beach, SC area.

The US Marshals arrested Francisco Gaona Samuel Sepulveda, 42, of 4101 John Luther Rd Myrtle Beach, SC at his home on Jan. 21. Sepulveda was transported to J Ruben Long Detention Center. Later that day, his son, 19-year-old Samuel Alberto Gaona, turned himself into authorities.

On Tuesday, the men were were extracted back to North Carolina by Sunset Beach detectives and transported to the Brunswick County Detention Center where they were placed under a $150,000 secured bond. They are both charged with kidnapping.