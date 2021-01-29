Crime Stoppers offers $3K reward for information in deadly Christmas Day shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Weeks following an unsolved murder in Wilmington, Crime Stoppers is now offering up to a $3,000 reward for any information that can lead to an arrest for the death of Jalisa Bellamy.

On Dec. 25 around 12:20 a.m., officers responded to ShotSpotter notification in the 2300 block of Market Street. When officers arrived, they found a wrecked vehicle with two people inside shot. Bellamy was pronounced dead at the scene.

- Advertisement -

Detectives have released photos of the suspect vehicle, a 2006-2012 Black Chevy Impala, seen leaving the scene after the shooting.

1 of 2

Detectives continue to investigate this homicide.

If anyone has any information and wish to remain anonymous, they are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 531-9845 or use the new Wilmington NC PD app (TEXT 411).

All other calls should be made to the Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3609.