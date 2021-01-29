Crime Stoppers offers $3K reward for information in deadly Christmas Day shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Weeks following an unsolved murder in Wilmington, Crime Stoppers is now offering up to a $3,000 reward for any information that can lead to an arrest for the death of Jalisa Bellamy.
On Dec. 25 around 12:20 a.m., officers responded to ShotSpotter notification in the 2300 block of Market Street. When officers arrived, they found a wrecked vehicle with two people inside shot. Bellamy was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives have released photos of the suspect vehicle, a 2006-2012 Black Chevy Impala, seen leaving the scene after the shooting.
Detectives continue to investigate this homicide.
If anyone has any information and wish to remain anonymous, they are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 531-9845 or use the new Wilmington NC PD app (TEXT 411).
All other calls should be made to the Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3609.