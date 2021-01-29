Free drop-off tax preparation and filing offered in New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Beginning on Monday, February 1, residents can receive free tax preparation and filing by a trained and IRS-certified through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and AARP Tax programs.

These free programs will be operating as a drop-off service this year, to limit in-person contact, and will be available February 1 through April 9 for all residents, regardless of age, at the following locations:

Senior Resource Center: 2222 S College Road, Wilmington

Days of Operation: Monday-Friday by drop off appointment only

Appointment times available: 9-11 am and 3-4 pm

To register for an appointment at this location, call 910-798-6416.

NHC Main Library: 201 Chestnut Street, Wilmington (Appointments at this location begin February 12)

Days of Operation: Monday-Friday by drop off appointment only

Appointment times available: 10:30 am-12:30 pm and 2-3 pm

To register for an appointment at this location, call 910-742-0814.

Carolina Beach Site: 300 Cape Fear Blvd, Carolina Beach

Days and Hours of Operation: Monday-Friday, 9-10 am, and Saturday, 2-3 pm

Appointments are not required; this is a walk-in, drop-off site and form packets for this location are only available at this site.

“Due to COVID-19 precautions, we will not be offering any in-person appointments,” said Senior Resource Center Director Amber Smith. “Instead, residents will need to call to make an appointment and receive instructions on where to pick up the required forms. They will then drop off their tax paperwork with the required documentation at the time of their scheduled appointment. Our tax preparers will be in touch while they complete the tax return and then once complete, everything can be picked back up. It will be a little bit of a different process, but it allows us to continue this important service for the community while also keeping the public and our volunteers safe.”

For more information, including program restrictions and allowances, visit the Senior Resource Center website or call (910) 798-6406.