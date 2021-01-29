New Hanover health director no longer employed with county

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County confirms their top health official is off the job.

The county told WWAY on Friday that Phillip Tarte, who was the health director, is no longer employed with the county.

County Spokeswoman Jessica Loeper confirms David Howard, who previously served as assistant health director, has stepped into the position as interim health director.

At the time of separation, Tarte’s salary was $131,603.

Loeper says this is not in connection with county commissioners receiving the vaccine.

WWAY has requested further details on the matter, including the date and manner of separation, but Loeper says it is a confidential personnel matter and no further information can be provided at this time.