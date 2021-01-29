North Carolina Sen. Michael Lee tests positive for COVID-19

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — North Carolina Republican Senator Michael Lee confirms he has COVID-19.

Sen. Lee told WWAY he had a headache and a mild cough late Wednesday. He took a rapid test and was diagnosed with the virus on Thursday.

He says he is now isolating at home.

“Since yesterday, I have been quarantined away from home so as not to expose my family any more than they may have been already. I will continue to quarantine until I receive the all clear,” he wrote to WWAY in an email.

He plans to continue working on legislative matters remotely while he is quarantine.

“In fact, I have been in several meetings with colleagues and legislative staff yesterday and today,” he wrote. “I will continue work as long as I am physically able to do so. While I realize I am only a few days into the virus, I am doing relatively well. As for where I may have contracted the virus, I really do not know. I do not know of anyone I have come in contact with in the last week that has been diagnosed with the virus.”

Lee is the State Senator for District 9, which includes New Hanover County.