Wilmington dentist, charged in sexual assault case, now under review by state board

WILMINGTON, NC (StarNews) — The North Carolina State Board of Dental Examiners is actively investigating the billing trends of Dr. Michael Hasson.

Hasson is the same Wilmington oral surgeon currently facing criminal charges for allegedly sexually assaulting his female patients while they were under sedation for dental procedures.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, billing data shows Hasson was frequently charging Medicaid allegedly to keep patients sedated for long periods of time, but an investigation by the board is underway to determine if fraud is indeed the case here.