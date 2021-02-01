WPD: Man wanted after attacking ex-girlfriend with machete

Wilmington, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington police are searching for the man accused of brutally attacking his ex-girlfriend with a machete, leaving the woman with life-threatening injuries.

Just before 1:30 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the 2200 block of Wrightsville Ave. in reference to a breaking and entering in progress.

When they arrived, they found a 28-year-old female victim suffering from several life-threatening wounds. Prior to being transported to NHRMC, the victim told police she had been attacked by her ex-boyfriend, Bailey Alexander White, 25.

White left the area in a 2017 black Nissan with license plate: PHZ7073.

If you see White or the vehicle, call 911 immediately. All other information should be reported to the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 or through the Wilmington, NC PD app.

As of 6 a.m. , the victim was listed in serious but stable condition