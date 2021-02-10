Dozens of residents use WAVE Transit for free rides to COVID-19 vaccination sites

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The state announced in January that it would help pay for rides for people who need transportation assistance to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. WAVE Transit has released the number of residents who had taken advantage of the free service so far.

In an email on Wednesday, WAVE Transit says 46 people have used the bus service to get a COVID-19 vaccine. 18 of those rides were in January, and the others have taken place in February. All of those riders have been 65 years and older.

“The Authority, along with our counterparts from the state and county, recognizes that transportation remains a barrier to so many of our community members, particularly our senior and disabled population, in accessing lifesaving medical services,” WAVE Transit wrote. “Transportation assistance will continue through this collaboration as we progress through each phase of the COVID-19 vaccine program. Ridership statistics enclosed for reference.”

The state funding is supporting free rides to vaccination sites for about 30,000 people around North Carolina. This includes another lift for the second COVID-19 dose as well.

For a list of vaccine providers by county, visit here.