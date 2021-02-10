Roland Grise Middle School parents show ‘muffin but love’ for teachers

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Teachers at Wilmington’s Roland-Grise Middle School are feeling “muffin but love” Wednesday afternoon after parents donated baked goods and other Valentine treats to show their appreciation during the pandemic.

Parent organizers also put up special heart decorations and brought all kinds of beverages to help teachers feel the love this semester and it worked.

“This means a lot,” 8th-grade English Teacher Sasha Woddell said. “It’s the little things that count. We really appreciate you– happy Valentine’s Day!

“It’s awesome being a knight — you guys are doing a fantastic job keeping your teachers happy,” 7th-grade Math Teacher Renne Gitz said. “We appreciate it.”

Parents brought enough goodies to fill nearly 100 bags. They also provided games and raffles with prizes and gift cards to local businesses.

It’s their COVID-friendly way to make teachers feel appreciated on Valentine’s week.