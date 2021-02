LONGWOOD, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a woman wanted in connection to an armed robbery Wednesday morning.

BCSO says Summer Odell, 27, is wanted for robbery with a dangerous weapon.

She allegedly threatened a Dollar General store clerk with a handgun for money, stole about $200 in cash, then took off.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Liles at (910) 880-5756.