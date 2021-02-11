Man injured during shooting at Food Lion parking lot in Whiteville

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man was injured during a shooting at a Food Lion parking lot in Whiteville Wednesday evening.

The Whiteville Police Department responded to the grocery store on Northfield Center around 5:45 p.m. in reference to a shooting involving two vehicles.

The vehicles left prior to law enforcement arriving at the scene. Several minutes later, WPD received word that Lamont Pridgen Jr., of Clarkton, had been taken to Columbus Regional Healthcare with gunshot wounds.

Pridgen had been hit twice in the back. He told police that he was in the Food Lion parking lot when someone started shooting at the vehicle he was in.

The victim was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where he is currently in stable condition.

If you know any information, call Whiteville police at (910) 642-5111.