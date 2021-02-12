Volunteers donate dozens of PPE packages to staff at Laney High School

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A group of local volunteers donated bags of PPE to teachers and staff at Laney High School Friday morning.

The dozens of PPE packages includes supplies aimed to keep staff safe as more students return to the classroom during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each bag contained hand sanitizer and face masks, each of which are hand sewn by the volunteers.

Although countless hours have gone into making each PPE package, volunteers say it has been worth it.

“It takes a lot of work to make sure that everyone in the schools is protected and safe. We wanted to play our part in that,” Cape Fear OSMS co-founder Dr. Kyle Horton said.

“Teachers come in everyday for their health and safety, and the health and safety of their own families,” Assistant Principal Michelle Faison said. “So knowing that we are appreciated, it just really means a lot.”

With the donation on Friday, the volunteers have now supplied every school in New Hanover County with a PPE package.