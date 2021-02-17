Wilmington man found guilty in armed robbery of $7

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WWAY) — A Wilmington man will serve the next 7 to 9 ½ years in prison for his role in an armed robbery that occurred in January of 2020.

Malik Point, 24, was found guilty of Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon on Tuesday by a New Hanover County jury.

Point’s co-defendant, Cerrica Jackson, plead guilty two weeks ago to Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery. She is currently serving a 33-52 month sentence.

The victim in the case testified that he had gone to the North Side Food Market on Red Cross Street around 6:30 p.m. on January 5, 2020. While in the store, he noticed Point come to the cash register and return outside. When the victim exited, both Point and Jackson walked in the same direction as the victim away from the store.

The man reported that upon reaching his back yard, Point brandished a handgun and demanded his wallet. Jackson retrieved the wallet after the victim placed it on the ground.

The pair got away with $7.

The victim was able to provide a detailed description of Point and Jackson to 911, mostly because of the distinctive clothing they were wearing. Surveillance footage from the store also played a crucial role in their identification.

Later that evening, Wilmington Police officers detained Point and Jackson blocks away from the crime scene. They were wearing the same clothing, but had managed to dispose of the wallet, cash and gun prior to being captured.

Point had previously been convicted of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with the Intent to Kill, Possession of a Handgun by a Minor, Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle and Resisting a Public Officer.