Remote-only learning on Friday for Bladen County Schools over flooding concerns

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Bladen County Schools says students and teachers will have remote-learning only on Friday due to the continued threat of flooding.
All other Bladen County schools’ staff and employees will have the option to telework from home.
“Students will need to complete their attendance and classwork assignments from home; attendance will be checked and grades will be assigned, even with remote-only learning,” BCS wrote in a release.
The BCS meal delivery by bus program will not be delivering meals on Friday.