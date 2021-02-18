Remote-only learning on Friday for Bladen County Schools over flooding concerns

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Bladen County Schools says students and teachers will have remote-learning only on Friday due to the continued threat of flooding.

All other Bladen County schools’ staff and employees will have the option to telework from home.

- Advertisement -

“Students will need to complete their attendance and classwork assignments from home; attendance will be checked and grades will be assigned, even with remote-only learning,” BCS wrote in a release.

The BCS meal delivery by bus program will not be delivering meals on Friday.