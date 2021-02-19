Ashley High School honors former basketball player killed in shooting last Halloween

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Ashley High School honored one of their alumni who was killed on Halloween last year.

The high school presented the family of Carly Rae Baron with her high school basketball jersey at Friday night’s game.

- Advertisement -

Baron had just turned 23 when she was killed near the 3600 block of Wrightsville Avenue on Oct. 31.

21-year-old Jaquan Jackson was charged with the fatal shooting.

Friends and family remember Baron shining on the basketball court both at Ashley and at Cape Fear Community College.