WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington police officer crashed his car into the back of school bus Monday afternoon.

The crash happened near 30th Street and Princess Place Drive.

The NC State Highway Patrol, who is investigating the accident, says the WPD officer failed to slow down for the bus.

10 children were on board at the time, however no one was hurt.

No charges have been filed at this time.