Off-duty deputy involved in shooting near Monkey Junction

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a shooting near Monkey Junction.
It happened just before 1:00 p.m. in the 4000 block of Barnards Landing Road.
A spokesman with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office confirms an off-duty deputy was involved in the shooting.
One person has been sent to the hospital for emergency surgery.
There are no other injuries at this time.
The NC State Bureau of Investigation will be handling the investigation.
No word on what led to the shooting.
This is a developing story. WWAY will have more details as they become available.