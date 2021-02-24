Silver alert issued for Brunswick County man

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WWAY) — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a Brunswick County man who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Elijah Muhammad McFarland, 37, is about 5’8″, 150 lbs., with short black hair and brown eyes.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says he was last seen wearing all black clothing and a black hat with a green and tan bill near Crabapple Road in Winnabow.

Muhammad was last seen driving a burgundy 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser with the North Carolina license plate TCY9075.

The Sheriff’s Office thinks he may be headed towards California.

Anyone with any information should please contact the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at (910)-253-7490.