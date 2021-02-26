Multiple units respond to Shot Spotter alert near downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Several police vehicles responded to a Shot Spotter alert in the area of Red Cross Street in Wilmington late Thursday night.

Shortly after 11 p.m., a WWAY reporter in the area heard multiple gun shots. When our crew arrived at the scene there was a large perimeter set up from Red Cross and 8th Street to about 11th Street.

Both the Wilmington Police Department and The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

Friday morning we spoke with a WPD Lieutenant who said there have been no reported injuries at this time.

This is a developing story and we will bring you more information when it becomes available.