Shootout at Ten Pin Alley Breaktime Billiards

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — A shootout occurred Friday night, Feb. 26, at Ten Pin Alley Breaktime Billiards in Wilmington.

“Officers responded to 127 S College Rd in reference to shots fired,” a release from the Wilmington Police Department said. “There was some type of a dispute and 24 rounds were fired with one person hit and property damage.”

A juvenile was transported to NHRMC where they are being treated.

The case is still under investigation. WWAY will bring you much more on this story as soon as it becomes available.