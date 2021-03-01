Two pedestrians killed by alleged drunk driver near Sunset Beach

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been charged for allegedly killing two pedestrians Saturday afternoon near Sunset Beach.

NC State Highway Patrol Trooper J. S. Ransom was sent to a fatal crash on NC 904 near Sunset Beach shortly after 3 p.m. on Saturday.

- Advertisement -

Troopers say a 1998 Toyota SUV driven by 26-year-old Dakota Reiswig, of Ocean Isle Beach, was traveling south on NC 904 when he ran off the road and hit two people standing in the driveway of a home on Seaside Road (NC 904).

The Toyota also hit a parked 2015 Hyundai SUV in the driveway that was owned by Robert Winslow, trooper say. The pedestrians were identified as Mint Greene, 67, of Sunset Beach, and Robert Winslow, 64, of Cary.

Both pedestrians died at the scene.

After hitting the two men and SUV, troopers reported the Toyota continued until hitting a ditch.

Reiswig was transported to Seacoast Medical in Little River SC due to his injuries.

Impairment was suspected, and warrants were taken out in North Carolina for driving while impaired and two counts of felony death by motor vehicle.

After being released from the hospital, Reiswig was taken into custody by the South Carolina Highway Patrol because of the warrants and was taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Conway, SC awaiting extradition.

Currently, Reiswig waived his right to extradition and arrangements are being made to transport him North Carolina to go before a judicial official.