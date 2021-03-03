Bicyclist killed in accident on S. College Road

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A bicyclist has died in an accident on S. College Road involving a car.

The incident took place near the 1000 block of S. College Road.

Witnesses report that Charles Bellamy, 57, rode his bicycle across S. College Road around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 2 in an area that did not have a marked crosswalk or stoplights. He was hit by a car.

Wilmington Police officers that arrived at the scene found Bellamy in critical condition. They attended to him until EMS arrived and transported him to NHRMC, where he was pronounced dead.

Due to the dark clothing Bellamy was wearing and the fact that it was nighttime, police say that the driver was unable to see him.

No charges are expected.