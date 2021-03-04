NCDOT to help clear debris from Brunswick County tornado next week

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The NC Department of Transportation will help its neighbors with clearing debris from the tornado that came through Brunswick County last month.

Starting Monday morning, department and contract crews will begin pickup of vegetation, like tree limbs, in the Ocean Ridge Plantation neighborhood and areas nearby. Residents should place the debris at the curb by 8 a.m. because crews plan to make one pass.

The Feb. 15 tornado damaged much of the neighborhood near Ocean Isle Beach.

While the department focuses on state-maintained roads, Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order that allows NCDOT to help the private neighborhood.

NCDOT is working with Brunswick County officials on this effort.

Brunswick County crews plan to collect and dispose of any construction and demolition debris.