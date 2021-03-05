Eagles Island Community Rowing holds shoreline cleanup at Brunswick Riverwalk Park this weekend

BELVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Belville says there will be a community cleanup at Brunswick Riverwalk Park.

The event held by Eagles Island Community Rowing is on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Volunteers will focus on removing trash from the riverfront with particular attention to cleaning up the marsh area adjacent to the park’s Riverwalk.

“Debris most often floats into the park at times when the Brunswick River tides are very high as a result of careless practices and general roadway littering,” the town wrote in a release. “Recent and repeated heavy rainfall has intensified these impacts.”

“The Town is extremely proud of the enjoyment Brunswick Riverwalk Park brings to our community,” Mayor Mike Allen wrote in a release. “However, the recklessness of those who choose to litter can detract from the experience. We thank Eagles Island Community Rowing for their efforts to help us keep the park clean.”

Eagles Island Community Rowing is a volunteer-directed, educational, non-profit organization that advocates rowing as a unique opportunity to promote personal and community health while increasing knowledge of water safety, and appreciation for the valuable natural and cultural resources of our region.