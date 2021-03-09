One Love Tennis Academic Enrichment Facility opens, ready to serve students

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Years in the making, the One Love Tennis Academic Enrichment Facility is open and ready to welcome students and volunteers.

The facility is located upstairs at 1406 Orange Street in Wilmington, where Tennis World Champion Althea Gibson once lived while being trained by Tennis Great and Community Activist Dr. Hubert Eaton.

One Love Founder Lenny Simpson says the Eaton House will serve as a safe haven for not only kids in the community but all children in New Hanover County Schools.

Though the pandemic slowed their opening plans, Simpson says God’s timing is always right. As children continue to tackle the struggles of virtual learning, they can now head to the enrichment space to get free help from tutors and access to wifi.

“Let me say it again, free help through our unbelievable volunteers, our unbelievable educators to get everything that they need to succeed in school,” Simpson said. “It’s all about our kids.”

To get involved in the academic enrichment and tennis programs, contact Simpson through the One Love website and he will work to get your child enrolled.

Grateful for another milestone reached, Simpson emphasizes the importance of financial support to continue efforts like these, hoping for the continued support from the community. If you would like to donate, information can be found on their website as well.