Chadbourn police chief on paid administrative leave

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Chadbourn Police Chief Anthony Spivey is on paid administrative leave because of leadership concerns.

Interim Town Manager Jerome Chestnut says it was his sole discretion to put Spivey on leave, but the mayor and town council were consulted before a final decision was made.

They are in the early stages of an internal investigation.

Chestnut says they are focused on a complete and thorough investigation and will share updates if Spivey’s status changes.

Lieutenant Ken Elliot is serving as chief for now.