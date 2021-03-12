23-year-old man dies in afternoon Wilmington shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington police say the man who was injured during an afternoon shooting on Thursday has died.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert at Sixth and Nixon streets around 2:50 p.m., where they found 23-year-old Oarmonz Dikal Days in critical condition. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“We offer our deepest condolences to all affected by this shooting,” WPD wrote in a release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3609 or use the Wilmington, NC PD app for anonymous methods.