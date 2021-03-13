WPD: Neighbor admits to fatal shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — A man has admitted to fatally shooting a neighbor and is being charged with second degree murder.

Wilmington Police officers responded to a shotspotter notification of one shot fired in the 800 block of Walnut St. at 1:54 a.m. on Saturday morning, Mar. 13.

- Advertisement -

Upon their arrival, they discovered a 29 year old suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS was summoned and the victim was pronounced dead upon their arrival.

Patrol Officers from WPD discovered a neighbor, Michael Nelma, who admitted to shooting the victim.

Nelma has been charged with second degree murder, and his bond is pending as of this writing.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notifications to family or next of kin.