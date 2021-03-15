Battleship North Carolina to celebrate 80th birthday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On April 9, 1941, North Carolina was commissioned into the U.S. Navy, making this year the Battleship’s 80th birthday.

Battleship NC invites you to celebrate the milestone by offering discounts and encouraging children to make birthday cards for the ship.

From March 15 – April 11, the Battleship will offer up to three free child admissions with any one paid adult admission.

Children who make birthday cards can share them through social media or the Battleship website. Submissions received by April 5 will be featured on the Battleship’s website and social media.

Families can post a photo of their cards using #BNCbirthday or by tagging @battleshipnc on Instagram or Twitter. They can also add a photo in the comments of the post seeking submissions at the USS NORTH CAROLINA Battleship Facebook page or photos can be emailed to bb55.mktg@battleshipnc.com.

No photos nor cards themselves will be collected at the ship.

Adult admission is $14 for ages 12 and above, $10 for military ID holders and seniors. Child admission includes ages 6 through 11; ages 5 and under are admitted free.

Battleship NC is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day. Ticket sales end at 4 p.m. daily.

When commissioned in 1941, North Carolina was the first battleship to join the U.S. fleet in 16 years.

“She was a new design and was built to keep pace with aircraft carriers, a new type of ship following the first World War,” a news release stated. “At the helm on the momentous occasion was 54-year-old Olaf Mandt Hustvedt.

Battleship archives house letters and scrapbooks from the Hustvedt family. They have recently been scanned to become part of the ship’s digital collection as part of a NC CARES: Humanities Relief Grant from the North Carolina Humanities Council.

Congratulations came from far and wide for the captain, including from Chief of Bureau of Navigation Chester Nimitz and Admiral Isaac Kidd, who was on the bridge when the ARIZONA was attacked at Pearl Harbor.”

“My heartiest and warmest congratulations. Have been reading in the papers about the North Carolina; she must be a grand ship,” wrote Harold Train, Chief of Staff, Battle Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet.