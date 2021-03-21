Board of Elections seeks public comment on proposed changes

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Board of Elections is seeking public comments on proposed changes to voting precincts and polling places.

Recommended changes in the proposed plan include adjusting some of the Leland area precincts to distribute voters to the closest location and adjusting the size of the largest precincts, reconfiguring a centralized precinct in the Shallotte area, and creating an additional precinct in the quickly growing southwest portion of the county.

Additionally, the Board of Elections will consider shifting to alphanumeric names for precincts in lieu of traditional names.

Also included in the proposal is the use of additional schools on election day. Schools provide a convenient location, with accessible parking and spacious facilities.

Belville Elementary and Virginia Williamson Elementary are already utilized on election day; the new proposal would add the use of Lincoln Elementary School, West Brunswick High School and Union Elementary School on a permanent basis.

“We want to make voting easy and accessible to all voters,” said Sara Knotts, Elections Director. “One of our biggest challenges is finding buildings that provide what our voters need on election day. We are excited about these proposed changes and want to hear what voters have to say about improvements we are making for them.”

Members of the public are encouraged to review details about the proposed changes in the Precinct Evaluation Summary. The public comment survey will be open until 5 p.m. on Apr. 15.

The matter will be reviewed for further consideration and possible action at the Apr. 19 regular board meeting.

The meeting will take place at 10 a.m. in the Brunswick County Commissioners’ Chambers of the David R. Sandifer Administration Building. Limited in-person seating will be available, a live stream will be available via Microsoft Teams.