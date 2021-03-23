First-year students now required to live on-campus for 2 years at UNCW

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — First-year students at the University of North Carolina Wilmington will be required to live on-campus for their first two years beginning in the fall of 2021.

Previously, first-year students were only required to live on campus for their first year. This relatively recent change took effect in the fall of 2016.

Director of Housing and Residence Life Peter Gronendyk said the move has been a topic of discussion for a while now, noting that many universities in the state and across the country had created similar policies. He said the reason for the decision was centered around academic and student success.

“If you are a freshman and you make it through your second year successfully academically, the likelihood of your graduation is almost guaranteed,” Gronendyk said. “So what we see, the benefits are better retention rates, higher grades, and eventually higher graduation rates.”

Some older students expressed disapproval of the new policy. Two juniors say they may have reconsidered their decision to attend UNCW right away if the policy were in place when they first started.

“I think you meet your group of friends your first year and then everyone kind of wants to branch out their second year,” Catherine Christopher said. “I think it should definitely be an option and I know they’ve built some really nice housing for students but I think one year is probably good.”

Stating concerns for convenience of getting to off-campus jobs, how expensive meal plans can be for the on-campus residents, and just wanting to have their own space.

“I was already looking for apartments before the semester even ended so I could move out,” Rachel Roberts said. “I wanted my own place that wasn’t on campus. The housing is a little bit too expensive because housing off-campus is definitely a lot cheaper.”

For students who are concerned financially, Gronendyk says they are working to make the University Suites a value option, including flexible meal plan options at that location. Though, he says he has not heard any negative feedback from the incoming class of 2021.

Touring the campus for the day, incoming freshman Miranda Smith-Crowe says the policy makes her feel relaxed knowing she has a guaranteed place to stay.

“At first I was excited because I wanted my first year to be on-campus because that was going to be easier,” Smith-Crowe said. “When I found out it was going to be two years, it didn’t really change my opinion but I think it might actually make it easier.”

Knowing this change was a possibility, Gronendyk says the university has been working to create living spaces the students want to live in. Many residence halls have been upgraded or renovated in the last few years, along with several new ones being built.

In one of the newest additions set to be completed this summer, Terrapin Hall, a Student Success Center will be included.

“A place where students can get academic coaching, advising,” Gronendyk said. “They’ll be able to explore more closely with peer leaders their vocational paths and supplemental instruction.”

Some students were concerned that Fall 2020 students were being impacted by the new policy, but Gronendyk clarified that only the students who opted to stay home due to the pandemic for the past year were required to return to live on campus for their second year to fulfill the existing requirement. A small group of students being impacted, he says about 70 are in this situation.

For more information on the policy, including a full list of exemptions, visit UNCW’s website.