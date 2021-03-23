Local entrepreneurs learn to utilize Pinterest to promote businesses

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —Business owners were able to attend a virtual workshop, “The Power of Pinterest”, designed to show that the site isn’t just for crafts and recipes, but can aid in business promotion.

The virtual session is the final portion of a four-part workshop series, held through the Brunswick Community College Small Business Center, that helps businesses develop their online and social media presence.

Workshop instructors say entrepreneurs will now see Pinterest as a visual search engine, and learn to use it to drive traffic to their business websites.

“We walk them through the steps they need to take in order to create their account, and then really some best practices on creating the content that’s going to really work for them and give them the results that they’re looking for,” said Melanie Diehl, email marketing expert and social media strategist.

Diehl said she will be partnering with the Brunswick Community College Small Business Center to lead another virtual workshop for local entrepreneurs on “How To Grow Your Email List” in April.