CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WWAY) — Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Carolina Beach on Saturday, Mar. 27.

Crews responded around 5:30 p.m. to a fire that broke out in an apartment in the Sand Pebbles condo complex near S. Lake Park Blvd.

A Carolina Beach Fire Department spokesperson says that the fire broke out in a condo on the first floor and was contained to one unit.

There were no known injuries from the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.